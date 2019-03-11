The Nagpur Lok Sabha seat, currently represented by Union minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari, has added more than five lakh voters since the 2014 general elections, a senior official said on Monday.

As many as 52 polling stations have been identified as “critical” in the constituency which will vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 11, said Nagpur district collector Ashwin Mudgal.

The Ramtek Lok Sabha constituency, which falls under Nagpur district, will also vote on the same day.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat currently has 40,24,197 voters, including 19,57,995 women, as against 34,94,134 in 2014 (16,68,121 of them females).

“There is an increase of 5,30,063 voters this time,” informed Mudgal.

He said a total of 4,382 polling centres will be set up in the two Lok Sabha falling under Nagpur district – 2,345 in Ramtek and 2,037 in Nagpur.

Eighty-two of them have been identified as “critical” booths – 52 in Nagpur and 30 in Ramtek, he said.

Polling booths which recorded over 90 per cent turnout or witnessed any sort of electoral violence during previous polls are identified as “critical”.