NAI general secretary Vipin Gaur meets Uttarakhand CM Dhami to demand provision for journalists

Vipin Gaur the General Secretary of Newspapers Association of India on Friday met Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Dhami to demand provisions for journalists working in the state.

Pushkar Dhami Chief Minister Uttarakhand has given full assurance that every effort will be made by the government for the interest of journalists in the state of Uttarakhand. Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami organized an immediate meeting with the Director-General of Information Ranveer Singh to Vipin Gaur. Ranveer Singh made some demands. Assured to implement it in the state at the earliest.

The demands were made that, State pension scheme should be implemented by the state government for the working journalists in the state of Uttarakhand. Accidental safety cover policy should be given to journalists in the state of Uttarakhand so that in case of any accident with a journalist, his family can be helped by the policy so that the injured journalist can be treated in any private hospital. Journalists Protection Act should be made in the state of Uttarakhand so that the incidents of atrocities on journalists can be stopped.

Advertisement policy should also be made for small and medium newspapers in the state of Uttarakhand so that all small and medium newspapers get advertisements and they should be helped by the government in running their newspapers.