Police seizes ganja weighing 350kgs and around costing 35 lakhs from godown in Bhiwandi of thane city and arrested 40-year-old man for smuggling the items official said.

The crime unit V (Wagle Estate) raided the godown at Kasheli in Bhiwandi on Thursday and arrested the owner Vikas Premshankar Choubey, senior inspector Vikas Ghodke said.

The police had earlier arrested one Ambalal Jagdish Jhat (30) for allegedly smuggling ganja and seized 110 kg of the substance worth over Rs 16 lakh from him, he said.

During his interrogation, Jhat revealed the involvement of Choubey, following which the raid was conducted, the official said.

The police have so far seized 460 kg of ganja and other items including mobile phones and a tempo, all valued at over Rs 51 lakh, he said, adding that a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered in this regard.