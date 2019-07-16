True love, sizzling chemistry and a spark that refuses to die – Priya Bapat and Umesh Kamat brought all this alive and more, in the acclaimed film Time Please. And now, 7 years later, this adorable real-life couple is reuniting on screen to re-create the Time Please magic for the new Marathi web series – MX Exclusive ‘Aani Kay Hava’!

Playing the characters of Jui and Saket, the incredibly talented Priya and Umesh portray the role of a married couple who are figuring life out and falling more in love with each other – one day at a time.

Umesh Kamat expressed his excitement by saying, “7 years ago, we did back to back projects together. We did one TV show, one commercial play and then the film ‘Time Please’. But eventually, we started missing our onscreen presence and though we were offered a few projects, we felt that they were not interesting enough for us to come back after a long gap until finally Anish and Varun approached us with this series. After hearing the concept, we believed it was worth waiting this long.”

From buying your first house, to celebrating the high of your first car to enjoying the first festival together – this series brings alive the small yet precious moments that a couple goes through in their life. Directed by Varun Narvekar of Muramba fame, this 6-episode slice of life series is produced by Anish Jog and Ranjeet Gugale.