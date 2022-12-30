representative image

A 48-year-old woman was duped by her exdriver, his wife and friend of Rs52 lakh over three years by weaving an elaborate web of lies. The woman runs a travel agency and had given a car to the ex-driver, Sohel, under an agreement for work use. Sahil and his friend, Zahir, who posed as an RTO agent, scared the woman that she had been booked after narcotics were found in the vehicle. As they offered to make it all go away, the woman kept paying them. Charkop police registered an FIR against three persons.