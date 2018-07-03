United States President Donald Trump said he was close to selecting a replacement for retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, as he interviewed four potential nominees.

During a White House meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Trump stated that he had plans to meet two or three more candidates before he made his decision “over the next few days”, reported The Hill.

“They are outstanding people. They are really incredible people in so many different ways. I had a very, very interesting morning,” Trump told reporters.

The US President had earlier stated that his list of potential nominees, which originally had 25 names, had been narrowed down to five, including two women.

It was also revealed earlier that White House counsel Don McGahn would assist Trump to select the replacement.

McGahn was on the lookout for a White House exit; however, decided to stay on and for the nomination process, with the replacement set to be announced on July 9.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders stated that a group of attorneys will help McGahn scrutinise nominees for the position.

Justice Kennedy, who served in the US Supreme Court for 30 years, has held the key swing vote on high-profile matters such as abortion, same-sex marriage and capital punishment.

The 81-year-old justice was appointed in 1988 by then-president Ronald Reagan.