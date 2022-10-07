Image: Vivek Gaikwad / Afternoon Voice

A veteran Shiv Sena leader who is sitting on the fence and at the verge of leaving Uddhav Thackrey led Shiv sena said “Here there is no respect given to the cadre. In spite of such a big disaster the sun and father have no time for meeting people”. One point of time all will leave this side of Shiv Sena.

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra said that “We are the real Shiv Sena people who have betrayed us they can’t be considered as part of the Sena party and BJP party is trying to capture Maharashtra as well which means they only want one party in the state which leads to dictatorship and they would rule the country”

Women members from the Sena party told Afternoon Voice that “We have come here with 500 women from Sangli on our own expense and food and not for some free food only to support Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray. When asked, have you met Uddav Thackrey? She said “ We tried but reaching him is not possible”.

Naseeruddin Habibudin Shaikh a Shiv Sainik said “ Iam working for the Sena party since 1987 and MP’s and MLA’s which have joined the Shinde faction are not required again to join the party as we would elect better candidate for the party”

D. K. Patil from Chandgad district in Kolhapur told “We have recently attended Dussehra rally to see which faction has honesty and people who join other faction or party it’s only for money”.

Maruti More spokesperson for the people of Pune said “The Symbol of Shiv Sena will be with the Sena party because at the time of registration it has some set guidelines which has to be followed and we are with the Shiv Sena party”