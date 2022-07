The Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena faction moved the SC to stall proceedings before EC initiated by the Shinde faction seeking validation as the “real” Shiv Sena to wrest control of the party’s symbol.

The application said when the SC asked the speaker not to proceed with any disqualification petitions, the EC proceedings struck at the root of the constitutional process, dependent on determining if the rebel MLAs stood disqualified on June 21.