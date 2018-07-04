A prominent American think tank today announced a fellows exchange programme aimed at enabling India and the US to better harness technology to improve the lives of their citizens.

Funded by the Ford Foundation, the programme by New America will bring fellows from India to the United States, and fellows from the United States to India, in order to devise novel technology-based solutions to policy challenges.

“The aim of this program is to enable both countries to better harness technology to improve the lives of their citizens, and to improve and strengthen the bilateral relationship between India and the United States,” a media release said today.