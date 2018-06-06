Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was on his way to a cabinet meeting when he spilled his coffee going through security gates.

What he did next has won the approval of social media as – rather than apologising and going on to his appointments – he took the mop from the cleaner and cleaned it up himself, even taking a cloth to wipe down the security gate.

Apart from the bemused people walking into parliament, a group of cleaners came out to cheer him on.

Check out the video:

Bugün Mecliste kahvesi yere dökülen #Hollanda Başbakanı Mark Rutte, meclisin temizlik görevlilerinin alkışları eşliğinde yerleri kendisi temizledi. pic.twitter.com/fbCfAuya3B — Cees Van Beek 🇳🇱 ‏ (@ceesvanbeek) June 4, 2018

However, he had a little trouble with the mop, and the cleaners had to show him how to adapt it to suit his height.

True democracy, true leadership, no luxuriousness, no circle of sycophants and apple-polishers, no protocol, true public servant not ruler, simple & humble style of politics 👇

Dutch PM Rutte accidentally spilled his coffee and then did not hesitate to clean up the mess himself. pic.twitter.com/9MhkX7vAmI — Ameer Abbas (@ameerabbas84) June 5, 2018

Rutte has often appreciated for doing tasks not expected from a Prime Minister.

