A bomb disposal squad of the Nepal Army has diffused bombs found at three ministries and the Provincial Assembly building of the Sudurpaschim Province on Tuesday morning.

According to sources, some suspicious objects were reported to be found lying around in front of the Economic and Planning Ministry, the Physical Infrastructure Development Ministry and the Social Welfare Ministry along with the Provincial Assembly building in Dhangadhi City, headquarters of Kailali district in Sudurpashchim Pradesh.

“We have discovered suspicious objects near the Provincial Economic and Planning Ministry, Physical Infrastructure Development Ministry and Social Development Ministry, and the Provincial Assembly buildings. We secured the area and disposed of the cooker bombs, which were planted there,” Prateek Bista, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kailali told a news agency.

After the incident, security in the area was beefed up with the deployment of additional forces. No one has claimed any responsibility for planting bombs. Security officials have suspected the banned Netra Bikram Chand ‘Biplav’-led Nepal Communist Party to be the perpetrators of the incident.