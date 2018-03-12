Next 2 months critical to peace in Korean Peninsula: Moon

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday called for all-out efforts to successfully hold rare dialogue with North Korea over the next two months, calling it an important and very difficult chance to achieve what the world has failed to do so far.

“We now have a very precious chance to denuclearise the Korean Peninsula, establish a permanent peace regime and build a path of joint prosperity for South and North Korea,” Yonhap news agency quoted the president as telling his aides in a meeting at his office Cheong Wa Dae.

“There will be important changes as a South-North Korea summit and a US-North Koreasummit will be held. Should we succeed, there will be dramatic changes in world history, and the Republic of Korea will have played the leading role,” he said.

Moon’s remarks came about a week after his special envoys held monumental talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un while traveling to Pyongyang.

The North Korean leader in the meeting agreed to hold a third inter-Korean summit late next month.

Kim also told the South Korean envoys that he wished to hold talks with US President Donald Trump.

Kim’s message was earlier delivered to Trump by Moon’s chief envoy and top security adviser Chung Eui-yong. Trump said he will meet the North Korean leader by May.

“Now the world is paying attention to our ability. The fate of the Republic of Korea and the Korean Peninsula depends on whether we successfully seize this opportunity,” the president said.

The president also mentioned the opportunity may still bear no fruit even with the country’s best efforts.

“What we hope to achieve in such a short period of time of about two months is a great transition that the world has failed to realise so far. And that is why we may not be optimistic about the outcome and must remain careful in the process,” he said.