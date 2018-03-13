Nidahas Trophy: India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets

India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in their third match of Tri-Nation Nidahas Twenty20 Cup being played at the R. Premadasa Stadium here.

India had won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sri Lanka. The match was reduced to 19 overs after an hour was lost due to rain.

Sri Lanka gave the target of a total of 152-9 to India in their second encounter of the Nidahas Trophy tri-series.

After starting off well, the Sri Lankan team lost their opener Danushka Gunathilaka very early.

It was Kusal Mendis’ fifty, which managed the host country to bring to a satisfactory total.

Rest of the team failed to step up, even Captain Thisara Perera could not make an impact as he sent back to pavilion on 15.

While Shardul Thakur scalped four wickets, making it his best T20 bowling figures, Washington Sundar took two wickets.

Rohit Sharma was the first to depart while chasing the target set up by Sri Lanka, followed Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina.

KL Rahul became the first Indian batsman to have been dismissed via hit-wicket.

In the end, it was Manish Pandey and Dinesh Karthik who scored the run and gave India their second won the tournament

India will next face Bangladesh on Wednesday, whereas Sri Lanka will face the same opponents later on Friday.