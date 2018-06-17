The Supreme Court on Sunday took suo-motu cognizance of non-issuance of computerised national identity cards to the transgender community, ahead of the upcoming general elections in Pakistan.

As per The Express Tribune, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar set June 18 as the hearing date for the case and summoned concerned government officials, including Punjab’s Chief Secretary.

He directed the district and sessions judge in Mardan to take up the matter and to apprise the Supreme Court about the situation.

Earlier on Friday, members of a non-governmental organisation working for the transgender community, Vision Pakistan, met Nisar at the Foundation House in Lahore and made him aware of the difficulty in acquiring identity cards.

The members alleged that the local police was raiding their houses and harassing them to leave the Mardan district.

The Dawn reported on Thursday that a transgender community named All Pakistan Transgender Elections Network (APTEN) would be fielding 13 transgender candidates to contest the elections.

The organisation also alleged that two of its members were prevented from filing their nominations as they were beaten up and harassed after others got to know of their plans to contest the elections.