The Donald Trump administration is eyeing another package of tariffs on Chinese products as the trade war between Washington and Beijing showed no signs of abetting.

The US is likely to impose tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese products on September 7 after the public comment period on taxes closes on September 6.

The US sought public comments on the proposed list of products that would be affected by the tariffs. Last month, public hearings were held and American businesses were permitted to submit their written comments on the proposal, CNN reported.

It is yet to be clear whether the new tariffs by the US would be set at either 10 per cent or 25 per cent.

So far, Beijing has imposed 25 per cent tariffs on $50 billion of American goods. It has also threatened Washington to impose another round of tariffs amounting to $60 billion of US products.